Two people have been injured in an explosion on board a dredging vessel.

The UK Coastguard received reports of the explosion about two miles south of Dodman Point, Cornwall, just before 13:00 BST.

It is thought a compressed air cylinder exploded, injuring two of the three people on board.

The Newquay Coastguard helicopter and the Falmouth RNLI Lifeboat attended and helped evacuate the injured to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

A Royal Navy ship and a fishery protection vessel have also been on the scene assisting.