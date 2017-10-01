Image copyright Else Welde Image caption Paramedics performed CPR on the man at Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being pulled from the sea unconscious by a member of the public.

The man was in the water at Swanpool beach near Falmouth, Cornwall when the rescue happened at about 15:00 BST.

The Marine and Coastguard Agency said a search a rescue helicopter attended, as well as paramedics who performed CPR on the man.

He has been taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro. His condition is not known.