Man pulled from sea unconscious in Cornwall

  • 1 October 2017
Swanpool Beach Image copyright Else Welde
Image caption Paramedics performed CPR on the man at Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being pulled from the sea unconscious by a member of the public.

The man was in the water at Swanpool beach near Falmouth, Cornwall when the rescue happened at about 15:00 BST.

The Marine and Coastguard Agency said a search a rescue helicopter attended, as well as paramedics who performed CPR on the man.

He has been taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro. His condition is not known.

