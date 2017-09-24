Image copyright Google Image caption Rescuers were called to Port Nanven in west Cornwall

A major rescue operation is under way after a man fell 50ft (15m) down a disused mineshaft in west Cornwall.

The man, in his mid 50s, was found at the bottom of the shaft with a suspected hip injury and hypothermia.

The rescue began at Port Nanven at about 12:40 BST on Sunday and involved a search and rescue helicopter, two coastguard rescue teams, fire crews, ambulance and police.

Efforts were still ongoing at about 1600 BST.

Rescuers said they were using ropes and a paramedic and technical rescue supervisor had been lowered into the shaft to assess the situation.