Man falls 50ft down disused mineshaft in west Cornwall
A major rescue operation is under way after a man fell 50ft (15m) down a disused mineshaft in west Cornwall.
The man, in his mid 50s, was found at the bottom of the shaft with a suspected hip injury and hypothermia.
The rescue began at Port Nanven at about 12:40 BST on Sunday and involved a search and rescue helicopter, two coastguard rescue teams, fire crews, ambulance and police.
Efforts were still ongoing at about 1600 BST.
Rescuers said they were using ropes and a paramedic and technical rescue supervisor had been lowered into the shaft to assess the situation.