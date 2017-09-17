Image copyright St Agnes Coastguard Search and Resuce Team Image caption Coastguards were called to the area following a period of heavy rain

People are being warned to keep clear of cliffs on a beach following a rock fall.

Coastguards were called to investigate the fall on the north Cornwall coast on Saturday morning following heavy rain.

They said the rubble at Lushington Cove near Porthtowan extended well on to the beach, and there are concerns other stretches of the cliff face could be unstable.

Visitors are being advised to stay well clear of the affected area.

Image caption Visitors are being advised to stay clear of the affected area

The area is popular with surfers, walkers, families and holiday makers, and warning signs are in place all year round.

In a statement on social media, St Agnes Coastguard Search and Rescue said its staff were concerned about the risk of further landslips.

"There are still some sections, which may well fall at any moment, so our advice would be to stay well back from this area," it said.

Matt Giles who lives in nearby Chapelporth said rock falls were not unusual in the area.

"There're regular falls, it especially seems to happen after there's been some heavy rain, but it definitely seems to be more often in Lushingtons".