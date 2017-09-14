Image copyright British Tranpsort Police Image caption Police have asked the public to help them identify this man

Police have made a fresh appeal for information relating to the sexual assault of a teenage girl on a train.

It took place as the 17-year-old was travelling home on the Newquay to Plymouth service from the Boardmasters music festival on 12 August.

Detectives from British Transport Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

One other man is helping police with their inquiries.

Det Con Matt Grieve said: "I would like to thank everybody who has provided us with information following our last appeal. However, I am still looking to identify this man. If you know who he is, then I would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible."