Image caption A Portuguese man-of-war which was one of six washed up at Gwithian

Beachgoers have been warned to stay away from potentially fatal Portuguese men-of-war washed up on English and Welsh beaches.

The jellyfish-like creatures with long purple tentacles have been seen in Cornwall and Wales this month says the Marine Conservation Society (MCS).

And with sea temperatures around 16C, there are concerns about swimmers getting stung.

Children have also been warned to avoid the attractive purple creatures.

Men-of-war were spotted at Newgale, Pembrokeshire, on 8 September and the next day on beaches around holiday destination Newquay.

Image copyright Rachel Wyatt Image caption A leatherback turtle was found washed up at Portreath

They have also been seen at Porthmelon Beach on the Isles of Scilly and on the Cornish beaches of Portheras Cove and Summerleaze, Widemouth, Perranporth, Hayle, Holywell Bay and Praa Sands. Six were reported at Gwithian.

Dr Peter Richardson from the MCS said a man-of-war's tentacles which are around 10m (30ft) long, "deliver an agonising and potentially lethal sting".

"They are very pretty and look like partially deflated balloons with ribbons but picking one up could be very nasty," he said.

The men-of-war retain their sting when they are wet, even if they look dead, he warned.

He advised anyone who was stung to get the tentacles away from the body as soon as possible.

Image copyright Joanna Clegg Image caption The man-of-war can be tempting to children because they look like a deflated balloon

Leatherback turtles have also been washed up because of an increase in jellyfish which they feed on, Dr Richardson said.

A leatherback turtle was found at Portreath on 9 September and another one has been reported in Pembrokeshire.

The NHS recommends using tweezers or a clean stick, and gloves if possible, to remove man-of-war tentacles.

If symptoms become more severe, or a sensitive part of the body has been stung, you should seek medical help.

The MCS is asking people to report any sightings which could rise as man-of-wars are driven across the Atlantic by recent storms.