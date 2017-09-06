Police officer 'seriously assaulted' in Delabole arrest

Image caption One of the injured officers who attended the incident in Delabole was treated overnight in Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, police said

Three police officers were injured as they tried to arrest a man acting in a threatening manner in a Devon shop.

One is being treated in hospital after suffering a fractured ankle when it is understood that he was stamped on, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He was joined by the other officers after calling for back-up at the shop in Delabole high street, on Tuesday.

A Delabole man, 45, was detained on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest, at about 18:00 BST.

Supt Ian Drummond-Smith said the officers were assaulted, one "seriously", as they tried to detain the man at a Spar shop, he said.

"We expect him to make a full recovery," he said.

"But don't get me wrong that will take a few months so it's a fairly serious incident and perhaps the worst injury we've seen to a Cornish police officer for a couple of years," he said.