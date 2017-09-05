Fisherman dies and another missing at sea off Treyarnon, Cornwall

Image caption The UK Coastguard sent a search and rescue helicopter to the scene

A 21-year-old fisherman has died and another is still missing after being swept off rocks into the sea in north Cornwall.

A search resumed at about 07:00 BST for the missing man.

The alarm was raised at 14:35 BST on Monday when a member of the public reported two people in the water west of Treyarnon Bay.

One man was recovered by a Falmouth Coastguard helicopter and taken to hospital by the air ambulance.

He died on arrival at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The search for the other man was called off at dusk as light faded.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency said a "massive search and rescue operation" was launched after the two men were "reported to have been swept off rocks into the water."