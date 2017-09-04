Search for fisherman missing off Cornish coast

Image caption The two men are thought to have been fishing to the west of Treyarnon Bay near Padstow

A major search and rescue operation is under way for a man who is thought to have been swept off rocks while fishing in Cornwall.

A second man has been recovered and taken to hospital by air ambulance after the incident near Treyarnon Bay.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said three lifeboats along with coastguard rescue teams, lifeguards and a search and rescue helicopter are involved.

The Coastguard was called at around 14:35 BST by a member of the public.