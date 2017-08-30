Bodmin dog owner broke pet's teeth in attack

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Magistrates heard that Rex had three fractured teeth

A man has been disqualified from keeping dogs for life for repeatedly beating his "faithful and loving" black Labrador.

Ivan Zhelyzakov, 36, of Lostwithiel Road, Bodmin, was convicted of kicking, punching and stamping on the paws of Rex.

Bodmin magistrates heard the dog had three fractured teeth.

Zhelyzakov was given a 20-week prison sentence suspended for one year and ordered to pay £1,000 costs.

He had denied cruelty, claiming the dog had damaged his teeth by chewing stones.

The RSPCA said it was contacted by three different witnesses who had seen Zhelyzakov attacking Rex on separate occasions.

RSPCA inspector Lewis Taylor said: "It's hard to imagine why anyone would be so cruel to such a faithful and loving dog like Rex."

The pet has been signed over to the RSPCA and will be given a new home.