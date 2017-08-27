Pirates of Penzance miss record 'by a few'
- 27 August 2017
Thousands of people in fancy dress narrowly missed creating a world record for the number of pirates in one place.
The gathering at Penzance in Cornwall failed "by a few" to hit the 15,000 target set by Hastings in East Sussex, organisers said.
In 2014 another attempt came just 77 short of the title.
Pirates had to have two accessories, like a sword or eye patch, and included local Conservative MP Derek Thomas and sports minister Tracey Crouch.