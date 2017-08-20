Cornwall tourist caught in rip current 'inspirational'

Image copyright Din Family Image caption Suneil Din (left) said his brother Oneil, who died in Cornwall, was "inspirational"

An "inspirational" man who died after being caught in a rip current while on holiday had planned to move to London to pursue his "passion" for music, his brother said.

Oneil Din, 27, from Coventry, was swept out to sea while swimming at Crantock near Newquay, Cornwall, on 15 August.

Older bother Suneil Din said he was due to move to the capital next month with his band and to become a music teacher.

The family visited the beach and scattered flower petals on the sand.

Mr Din said he would miss the "the little moments when we were just messing about" the most.

The pair were born in Libya to a Pakistani father and a Filipino mother. They moved to Coventry in 2001 when their mother got a job as a nurse.

Oneil played keyboard and was a "well-known and much loved" youth worker at The Great Commission Ministry church in Coventry.

His brother had last seen Oneil a few days before.

He said: "I could have maybe said 'I love you' and hugged him, just maybe shown more emotions.

"I keep telling the youths to never forget to show love or show emotion."

Oneil was found with two other swimmers, aged 17 and 18, who were treated in hospital but were not seriously injured.

Mr Din has been told by the teenagers that Oneil was not in deep water and was standing when the current pulled him out.

Crantock is known for its strong currents due to a river which runs across the beach.

An inquest into the death of Mr Din has been opened and adjourned. No cause of death was recorded.