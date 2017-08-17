Dead tourist caught in rip current named as Oneil Din

Image caption All three swimmers were rescued by surfers before being airlifted to hospital

A swimmer who died after being caught in a rip current off Cornwall has been named as 27-year-old Oneil Din from Coventry.

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Din online, including The Great Commission Ministry church who said: "We thank you for your smiles and laughter."

The holidaymaker was swept out to sea at Crantock near Newquay on Tuesday.

He was rescued with two other swimmers who were treated in hospital.

Strong currents

The 17 and 18-year-olds are not thought to have been seriously injured.

Crantock is known for its strong currents due to a river which runs across the beach.

On 4 August, 11 bodyboarders were rescued from a strong current by RNLI lifeguards.

An inquest into the death of Mr Din was opened and adjourned in Truro earlier. No cause of death was recorded.