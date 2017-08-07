Adam Fenton: Newquay cancer survivor 'fell to his death'

Image copyright Fenton family Image caption Adam Fenton with his two daughters

A man is thought to have fallen to his death on his first night out to celebrate being "clear" from cancer.

Father of two Adam Fenton, 32, from Newquay, Cornwall was found on Towan beach on 28 July.

He was celebrating initial reports of his recovery after six months of chemotherapy to treat blood cancer.

Family friend Tracey Sinkevicius, speaking on behalf of the family, said relatives were left "numb" and in "total shock".

She said concern for Mr Fenton's partner Carly Blackman and his two daughters and step daughter prompted her to set up a fundraising page, which has raised more than £1,000.

Mr Fenton, described as an "amazing, loving, man", was with his partner Carly for eight years and due to be married next year.

Police said the death is being treated as unexplained, and their inquiries continue.