PC Ryan Canning accused of three counts of rape
- 28 July 2017
- From the section Cornwall
A police officer has appeared before a court in Cornwall charged with three counts of rape.
PC Ryan Canning, 44, from Burraton Coombe, Saltash, is accused of committing the offences in the town between 1 May 2014 and 27 April 2016.
Mr Canning, who was suspended from duty at the start of the investigation, did not indicate a plea at Bodmin Magistrates' Court.
The case has been adjourned to Truro Crown Court on 25 August.