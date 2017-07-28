Cornwall

PC Ryan Canning accused of three counts of rape

  • 28 July 2017
Image caption PC Ryan Canning has been charged with three counts of rape

A police officer has appeared before a court in Cornwall charged with three counts of rape.

PC Ryan Canning, 44, from Burraton Coombe, Saltash, is accused of committing the offences in the town between 1 May 2014 and 27 April 2016.

Mr Canning, who was suspended from duty at the start of the investigation, did not indicate a plea at Bodmin Magistrates' Court.

The case has been adjourned to Truro Crown Court on 25 August.

