Cornwall floods: Coverack wakes up to 'devastation'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Flash floods hit Cornish village of Coverack

Emergency services are examining what damage was caused after heavy rain sent a 4ft torrent of water through a Cornish village.

Properties were damaged and several people had to be rescued in Coverack, on the Lizard Peninsula, on Tuesday,

Torrents of water swept through the village leaving roads into and out of the village impassable. A school bus remains stranded.

A fire chief described the flooding as "devastating".

Image caption Huge piles of rocks and stones are still blocking roads in Coverack

More on the flood, and the latest Devon and Cornwall news.

Heavy rainfall hit at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday and about 50 properties are thought to be affected by the flooding, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

Emergency services will meet at 09:00 "to co-ordinate the recovery phase".

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said its crews attended "multiple flooding-related incidents" and urged people to "avoid this area".

A meeting for local residents is being held in the village's Paris Hotel at 11:30, where Cornwall Council staff will provide "advice and guidance" to those affected.

A major incident was declared at 17:20 on Tuesday and the helicopter was deployed to rescue the people trapped on the roof.

'Devastating' flood

Assistant Chief Fire officer Phil Martin said there was now a "pile of rubble" about "3ft or 4ft high, that goes across about 20ft".

"You can see rubble on the beach and debris that's been washed down by the water," he added.

He described the flash flood as "devastating", adding he was "so grateful that no-one was injured".

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency sent a helicopter from Newquay which rescued two people from a house.

Image copyright Dick Powell Image caption A bus became stuck in the water on the road into Coverack

Image caption The bus was still stuck on the road after being trapped by water this morning

Have you been affected by the flash flood? If it is safe to do so, you can share your experience by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: