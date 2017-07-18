Flash flood sweeps through Coverack in Cornwall

Image copyright Adam Powers Image caption Water could be seen running through the village towards the sea

Flash flooding has seen torrents of water sweep through a Cornish village.

Residents in Coverack, on the Lizard Peninsula, have reported roads being blocked and hailstones the size of 50 pence pieces smashing windows.

The coastguard said two people trapped in a house had been airlifted to safety, but four remain in the building.

Emergency services have asked people to avoid the area and not attempt to drive through any flood water.

'Massive flood'

Karla Wainwright, who works at the Paris Hotel, said: "This afternoon we could tell it was going to get about stormy, then about 3pm it hit.

"There were hailstones as big as 50p pieces and a lot of small panes in our windows are broken."

Ms Wainwright said the storm continued for an hour and a half.

"Once it cleared off then we could see a massive flood of water coming down the main way into Coverack," she said.

