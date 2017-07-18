Launceston woman kept 27 poodles in squalid conditions

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Green claimed she loved her animals and did not accept they had suffered unnecessarily

A woman who kept 27 poodles in squalid conditions has been banned from keeping dogs for 10 years.

Heather Green, of Dockacre Road, Launceston, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering and failing to provide a suitable environment.

She was sentenced to a six-week custodial sentence, suspended for one year, at Bodmin Magistrates' Court.

RSPCA inspector Lewis Taylor said: "It was a miserable existence and was no way for animals to live."

More on this and other stories for Cornwall

He added: "These dogs were kept in inadequate conditions and were sadly suffering as a result.

"We found 21 dogs squashed together in five metal cages with six others running loose in just one room."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Five of the poodles were found to be underweight, while one was found to be obese

Green did not accept the animals suffered unnecessarily and said she felt her care of them was sufficient.

But she was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to five dogs by failing to provide adequate veterinary care for dental disease, failing to address poor body condition in five dogs who were found to be underweight and failing to address the cause of an obese body condition in one dog who was found to be overweight,

She was also found guilty of failing to provide a suitable living environment for the dogs.

In addition to the 10-year ban and suspended sentence, Green was fined £750 plus a £115 victim surcharge.

A deprivation order was also made in respect of the 27 dogs who are being looked after by the RSPCA.

The animal charity said it hopes to rehome the poodles following the statutory 21-day appeal period from the court hearing on 12 July.