Hanged pupil's body 'not seen' in Pool Academy search

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dagmara Przybysz was pronounced dead on 17 May last year

The body of a Polish schoolgirl was not seen during a search for another pupil at a school in Devon, an inquest heard.

Dagmara Przybysz, 16, died at Pool Academy near Redruth in May last year.

School pastoral manager Marie Exelby opened the main door to the toilets where Dagmara was later found hanged, but "didn't see anything".

The inquest earlier heard Dagmara was being bullied and subjected to racist taunts including "stupid Pole" and "go back to your own country".

More on the inquest and other news for Cornwall

On 17 May 2016, Ms Exelby said she received a radio call to look for a pupil, so did a lap of the building.

She entered the toilets near the maths classrooms just before 13:00 BST - about 45 minutes after Dagmara had gone in there and about 35 minutes before the alarm was raised about her.

Ms Exelby said she had not gone far enough into the toilet block to see if all the cubicles were open or shut.

'All too late'

School co-ordinator Paula Hosking told the inquest Dagmara was found after two pupils raised the alarm about a student being in the toilet for a long time.

She said she could see shoes under the cubicle door, but there was no response when she asked if anyone was there.

When she looked over the cubicle door she saw Dagmara hanging and staff broke down the door.

A 999 call was immediately made, but Ms Hosking, who did not make the call herself, said no CPR was attempted by school staff.

"Paramedics asked us to carry out CPR while they were on their way," she said.

"We knew Dagmara had died and decided not to carry out CPR. We knew it was all too late."

Devon and Cornwall Police said CCTV footage from the school showed Dagmara's body was not found for more than 90 minutes, despite the manager checking the toilet block.

Image caption Dagmara's parents Jedrzej and Ewelina Przybysz (front of picture) said their daughter had confided in them she was being bullied because of her nationality

Dagmara, who lived with her parents and younger sister in Redruth after the family moved from Poland in 2009, had won a place at Truro College to study photography.

The inquest heard Dagmara had confided to both her parents, Jedrzej and Ewelina Przybysz, and boyfriend Lewis Simpson that she was being bullied because she was Polish.

However, the school's pastoral support worker Susan Kent said to the best of her knowledge Dagmara had "never mentioned any problems with racism to me or any other person at school".

She added Dagmara had felt under pressure from her parents to do well at school.

Zelma Hill, Pool Academy's principal, described Dagmara as a "beautiful, bright and creative" student who had a promising future ahead of her.

The day before her death, Dagmara injured her hand by punching a wall after becoming angry because some girls were laughing at her.

The inquest continues.