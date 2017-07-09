Three dead in five-vehicle crash in Cornwall

Three people have been killed and nine injured in an accident between five cars in Cornwall.

A woman and child from one car were fatally injured and pronounced dead at the crash site on the A38 between Tideford and Landrake.

A male pedestrian also sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

The air ambulance took a child with serious head injuries to Bristol Children's Hospital. Their condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Six further people were taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with minor injuries. Two others were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Devon and Cornwall Police closed the A38 in both directions at Trerulefoot and St Germans following the crash at 11:15 BST and it stayed shut for several hours.