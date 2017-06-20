Cornwall care home death: Former boss jailed for neglect

Image caption Ismeer Residential Care Home has since closed

A former care home manager has been jailed for neglect following the death of a resident.

Lisa Thomas worked at Ismeer Residential Care Home in Cornwall when Pam Barrett, 83, died in 2014.

Thomas also pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud totalling more than £7,000 over a four-year period while she was manager.

The 42-year-old, from Landreath Place in St Blazey, was sentenced to 21 months at Truro Crown Court.

She earlier pleaded guilty to neglect and administering a prescription-only medicinal product without being an appropriate practitioner, relating to another resident.

The court heard that when Ms Barrett became ill and was found lifeless in bed in 2014, staff on duty at the time were not medically qualified or trained to resuscitate her and only one staff member was qualified to administer drugs.

Staff were also told not to ever attempt to resuscitate residents, the court heard.

'No justification for this'

A police investigation began and found that Thomas had also told a colleague to give a male resident with dementia a drug prescribed to another patient.

They said she told them she was trialling something - the drug is normally prescribed for bipolar conditions and migraines and has side effects.

She also stole money from an another resident's account, with several fraudulent cheques written totalling £7,050.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Carr, said: "You made it clear that the home had a no-resuscitation policy.

"There was no possible authorisation or justification for this."

The home, which specialised in caring for people with dementia, has since closed.