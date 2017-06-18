Body found near Land's End after search for German tourist

A search team looking for a missing tourist have found a man's body at the foot of cliffs in Cornwall.

The 53-year-old German was last seen on Saturday afternoon, when he went to cycle part of the South West coastal path between Newquay and Sennen.

The search involved the coastguard helicopter, cliff teams, lifeboat crews and police.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a body was recovered by the Sennen lifeboat near Land's End.

A police spokesman said he was unable to confirm the identity of the dead man.