A £42m wave energy project off the Cornish coast has yet to produce any electricity despite being up and running for eight years.

Wave Hub, an undersea electrical socket installed to test wave energy machines, has hosted just one device since 2010.

But it was not connected to the shore and one of the project's two remaining potential customers has now pulled out.

Wave Hub said it was "disappointed" that Carnegie had decided to test its device in Australia.

Carnegie - an Australian company - was given £9.6m from the European Regional Development Fund to test its device.

Wave Hub, based at Hayle in north Cornwall, said the wave energy business was "unfortunately taking longer to develop" than anticipated so it was "diversifying" and exploring options for testing floating wind turbines.

The scheme was financed by the South West of England Regional Development Agency (£12.5m), the European Regional Development Fund Convergence Programme (£20m) and the UK Government (£9.5m).

The authorities said at the time that it could generate £76m over 25 years for the regional economy.

A total of four developers can connect a number of devices into the Wave Hub via the seabed socket, which then supply energy to the national grid.

Johnny Gowdy from Regen South West, which promotes renewable energy systems, said floating wind turbines were a "great way of using the asset" and there was more money going into that technology than into wave power.

In 2006 three companies were signed on for initial development, but all pulled out.

The only other project in the pipeline at Wave Hub is from the American firm Gwave but that deployment is not expected for several years.

No-one was available for immediate comment from Carnegie.