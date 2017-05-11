No candidates from Mebyon Kernow in 2017 general election

From the section

Image caption Mebyon Kernow leader Dick Cole was re-elected as a Cornwall councillor earlier this month

Mebyon Kernow, which campaigns for a National Assembly for Cornwall, has announced it will not be putting forward any candidates for the 2017 general election.

A party spokesperson said the timing made it "impractical" to put together and finance "a meaningful campaign".

At the recent Cornwall Council elections four Mebyon Kernow councillors were re-elected.

It lost deposits in all six seats at both the last general elections.

More on Mebyon Kernow not fielding candidates, and other news

On 18 April the prime minister called a snap general election for 8 June - three years earlier than scheduled.