Boscastle ankle break woman rescued by webcam 200 miles away

A woman who fell and broke her ankle in a remote Cornish village was rescued because a man, sat 200 miles away in Worcester, saw her on a live webcam.

Frankie Davies had gone to Boscastle to do some shopping when she fell "in a heap" on the street and had no mobile signal to call for help.

She said by "incredible luck" a man watching the webcam saw her and phoned his mother who lives in Boscastle.

She then helped Mrs Davies who was treated in hospital.

Image copyright Riverside Hotel Image caption The webcam is popular with people overseas who have friends and relations in Boscastle

Mrs Davies, from St Teath, had gone into the seaside town to get a present for her son.

"I crossed over the road and my left foot shot out in front of me and I just went down," she said.

Minutes later Becky Galvin, who lives in Boscastle, got a call from her son in Worcester.

"I suddenly noticed this lady coming to me and we hobbled back to her place," said Mrs Davies.

"It was amazing that someone in Worcester saw me lying there and and phoned his mum to say 'Can you help her?'"

She said there was nobody around as the weather was bad.

'Absolutely wonderful people'

"I was in a lot of pain, so just laid there getting my breath, unable to move hoping things would improve.

"It just shows you how lovely people are really at heart doesn't it?

"They are absolutely wonderful people."

And she did not know there was a webcam, at the Riverside Hotel.

Owner Ross said: "I love the webcam, it was installed for visitors and friends to keep in touch with Boscastle.

"It's used all round the world and it's great that it's been used to help this particular lady."

Mrs Galvin and her son were unavailable for immediate comment.