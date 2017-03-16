Walnut the whippet's owner gets new puppy

The owner of Walnut the whippet, the dog who attracted international attention when he was taken for a final walk before being put down, has got a new whippet.

In November, Mark Woods invited people to join him as he took an elderly and sick Walnut to his favourite beach one last time.

Hundreds turned up - with their dogs - on Porth Beach near Newquay, Cornwall.

Now George, a four-and-a-half-month-old puppy, joins Mark's three other whippets.

Mark said: "I wasn't going to get another whippet, or a dog but then fate played into our hands.

"No dog could ever replace Walnut. George is an addition to the family, he's his own dog and definitely not a replacement."

