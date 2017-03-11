'Guardian angel' autism dog Caddie makes Crufts finals

A "guardian angel" dog has reached the finals of Crufts for helping transform the life of a boy with autism.

Caddie is a specially trained autism assistance Labrador from the "Dogs for Good" charity and helps calm anxiety.

He was given to 13-year-old Joel Sayer from Newquay and has helped him carry out everyday tasks like brushing his teeth and walking to the shops.

Joel said: "Caddie is my special friend, my super dog. This world we live in I find hard, I find everything hard, but Caddie keeps me calm and keeps me safe."

The pair are finalists in the Crufts Friends for Life hero dog competition which celebrates dogs providing a "lifetime service, support, love and devotion".