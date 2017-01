Mike Searle's photos of a show by The Jam in 1979 have been used on a new live album.

The freelance photographer from Cornwall was 17 when he took the pictures of the Aylesbury gig.

After that he tucked them away before resurrecting them recently for his blog.

They were spotted by The Jam's record label and now they are on a new live album.

Turn the volume to 11 and enjoy.