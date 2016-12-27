Major search launched after boat goes missing off Cornwall

Image copyright Andrew Segal Image caption A coastguard helicopter assisted in the search

A boat has gone missing off the Cornish coast after its crew made a Mayday call to coastguards.

The 20ft (6.1m) rigid-inflatable boat Whiskey One contacted coastguards at about 19:50 GMT on Boxing Day to say it was taking on water about half a mile off Bude.

A major search involving lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter was launched but the vessel is still missing.

Coastguards said they wanted to hear if the crew made it to safety.

Matt West, from the UK Coastguard, said: "We've been unable to contact the vessel since the initial call. There are no sightings of it.

"One of the options is that the vessel did make it safely back to shore, and we are appealing for them to get back in touch."

He added that anyone with any more information should also contact them.