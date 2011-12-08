Newlyn woman Heidi Munson to help Ugandan orphans

Image copyright bbc Image caption Heidi Munson will be looking after Ugandan orphans who used to live on the streets

A woman from west Cornwall is preparing to spend two years working in a Ugandan orphanage.

Heidi Munson, from Newlyn, fell in love with the east African country when she visited in 2009.

Now she is planning to look after Ugandan orphans who had previously lived on the streets from as young as three years old.

Miss Munson said she would help with the youngsters' rehabilitation and care for them practically and spiritually.

'Fiercely independent boys'

She said: "I will be helping them with their homework and mending their clothes. Spiritually, we will read the Bible and sing together."

Miss Munson has spent 10 weeks training at All Nations Christian College in Hertfordshire preparing for her two-year trip.

"The house I am living in is quite basic. It has intermittent electricity, no toilets or running water. Life is very different from here in Cornwall."

Miss Munson has spent nine years as a religious studies teacher and assistant house mistress in different parts of the UK.

On previous visits to Uganda she worked with various street children ministries.

She said: "The boys I will be working with have had to be fiercely independent. Their childhood has been taken away from them."