Motorcyclist killed in collision

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision near Newquay.

The man, who has not been named, but was from Newquay, was in collision with an Audi on the A3059 at Skase Hill.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday morning. A woman driving the car was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro and treated for shock.

The road was closed for more than nine hours while police investigated the accident.

Police are appealing for witnesses including a second motorcyclist who is believed to have been travelling from Newquay towards RAF St Mawgan when the collision occurred.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or was travelling on the A3059 at the time is asked to contact police.