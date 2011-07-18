New stroke unit opens in Bodmin

Image caption The new unit will save stroke victims travelling long distances for treatment

A nine-bed stroke unit is opening at Bodmin Hospital.

It means patients from East Cornwall will not have to travel to Truro or Redruth for rehabilitation and specialist treatment.

They will be treated by specialist stroke physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language experts.

Staff working in the unit hope shorter journeys will benefit stroke victims.

Matron Anita Cornelius said: "It has a huge impact on families when they have long distances to travel. It is hard for them as well as patients."

The new unit will take patients from the acute units at Plymouth and Truro.

The recently launched Phoenix Stroke Appeal aims to raise £500,000 to improve stroke services for the people of Cornwall.

BBC Radio Cornwall listeners have so far raised more than £10,000 towards the Phoenix Appeal.