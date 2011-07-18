St Erth railway station park-and-ride scheme plan
Long awaited proposals for a park-and-ride scheme at St Erth railway station near Penzance are near completion.
Cornwall Council says a date for a public exhibition of the plans will be announced soon.
It will include up to 700 car parking spaces and increased bus services.
There has been a long campaign for the park-and-ride at St Erth, because many residents believe it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in nearby St Ives.
Morag Robertson, founder of Pasti - Parking Action in St Ives - welcomed the idea of the park and ride.
She said: "It's very good news. We're very pleased at last we're moving closer to it. It will certainly help to relieve some of the traffic problems we have in St Ives."