St Erth railway station park-and-ride scheme plan

  • 18 July 2011
A street in St Ives
Image caption Narrow streets in St Ives can often become congested in the summer as drivers search for parking spaces

Long awaited proposals for a park-and-ride scheme at St Erth railway station near Penzance are near completion.

Cornwall Council says a date for a public exhibition of the plans will be announced soon.

It will include up to 700 car parking spaces and increased bus services.

There has been a long campaign for the park-and-ride at St Erth, because many residents believe it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in nearby St Ives.

Morag Robertson, founder of Pasti - Parking Action in St Ives - welcomed the idea of the park and ride.

She said: "It's very good news. We're very pleased at last we're moving closer to it. It will certainly help to relieve some of the traffic problems we have in St Ives."

