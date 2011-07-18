Cornwall

Princess Anne in Cornwall visit

  • 18 July 2011
  • From the section Cornwall
Princess Anne
Image caption The Princess Royal visited Fowey, Falmouth and Mylor during her one-day visit

The Princess Royal has been in Cornwall for a whistle-stop tour of some of the county's seafaring heritage.

Princess Anne started her day at the Mission to Seafarers in Fowey.

Ben Jones, the chairman of the Mission, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming The Princess Royal. It will be the highlight of a special year for the Mission."

The princess then visited Falmouth Docks which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

She met dock workers, had a tour around the working docks and was told more about its history.

Later in the day the Princess Royal travelled along the River Fal where she officially opened the new £1.3m clubhouse at Mylor Yacht Club.

The two-storey building is three times larger than its predecessor. The club was formed in 1963 and has more than 800 members.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites