Princess Anne in Cornwall visit

Image caption The Princess Royal visited Fowey, Falmouth and Mylor during her one-day visit

The Princess Royal has been in Cornwall for a whistle-stop tour of some of the county's seafaring heritage.

Princess Anne started her day at the Mission to Seafarers in Fowey.

Ben Jones, the chairman of the Mission, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming The Princess Royal. It will be the highlight of a special year for the Mission."

The princess then visited Falmouth Docks which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

She met dock workers, had a tour around the working docks and was told more about its history.

Later in the day the Princess Royal travelled along the River Fal where she officially opened the new £1.3m clubhouse at Mylor Yacht Club.

The two-storey building is three times larger than its predecessor. The club was formed in 1963 and has more than 800 members.