Thirty Subaru cars surprise Newquay boy Jake James

A group of car enthusiasts from across England have travelled to Cornwall to surprise a boy with Cerebral Palsy.

Thirty Subaru owners from as far afield as Oxford and the Peak District travelled to Newquay on Sunday.

They surprised Jake James, seven, who has Cerebral Palsy and diabetes and says the Subaru is his favourite car.

His mum, Diana James said: "It's just mind blowing, we can't thank all the people enough, it's just been amazing and it's just all been for Jake."

The car enthusiasts made their way down to Newquay after a family friend suggested the idea and posted it on a Subaru forum.

As well as leaving his house to find the cars revving on the road, Jake also got driven around Newquay in a 30-car convoy.