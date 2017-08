A new park and ride service will operate in Carbis Bay during the summer, Cornwall Council has announced.

The Beach Bus will operate from 30 July to 3 September on a circular route from the car park to the beach.

Councillor Liz Penhaligon said the service secured the car park's future and would also help prevent congestion and parking issues.

Williams Travel, which will run the service, said it hoped the scheme would be a "success" and extended in 2012.