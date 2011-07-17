Floating wheelchair sparks search at Penzance Harbour

The police and coastguards have been searching a harbour in Cornwall after a wheelchair was found floating in it.

The wheelchair was discovered in Penzance Harbour on Sunday morning.

The Penlee lifeboat was initially launched after Falmouth Coastguard said there was "uncertainty" about whether someone had fallen in.

But a review of CCTV footage found it was dumped on Saturday night. Police want to trace the owner or find out if anyone is missing a wheelchair.