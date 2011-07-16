St Ervan footpath volunteers save council £20,000

Volunteers who cleared a footpath in Cornwall have saved the council £20,000, the local authority has said.

Footpath Number Eight, in St Ervan parish, near Wadebridge, has been cleared and made safe by a group of ramblers.

React - Ramblers Environmental Action Clearance Team - cleared the path, built a bridge and plan to maintain it.

Lynda Holloway, from Cornwall Council, said the council would have had to do the work otherwise.

St Ervan to Penrose

Graham Ronan, from React, said: "It [the footpath] was picked at random as one to look at about a year ago and volunteers have been coming out at the weekend."

He said the path ran along the back of an airfield and "just fell into lack of use" when the airfield was developed.

The footpath, which runs from St Ervan Church to Penrose, has not been used for more than 30 years. It was reopened on Saturday.

React said it would continue to maintain the footpath and work closely with Cornwall Council and landowners.