Driving ban after Fowey moped rider, 16, killed

Image caption Roseanne Allen was riding a moped when the collision occurred in Par

A woman has been given an 18-month driving ban after she admitted her careless driving killed a teenager.

Zoe Couch, 20, from Rose Hill, St Blazey, crashed her Ford Ka car into Roseanne Allen, 16, who was riding a moped in Par, near St Austell in 2010.

Couch admitted causing death by careless driving at an earlier hearing.

At Truro Crown Court she was given an 18-month driving ban, 18 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £500. She must also pass an extended driving test.

The collision occurred on Par Moor Road, Par on 25 January 2010 as Miss Allen, from Fowey, was riding her 49cc moped. She died at the scene.

Couch's car ended up in a ditch but she suffered only minor injuries.

The prosecution told the court Couch had received four text messages shortly before the collision, but there was no evidence to suggest she had used her phone at the time of the crash.

They also said she was driving at excessive speed and the condition of her car may have been a factor in the collision, which the defence accepted.

Judge Christopher Elwen told Miss Allen's friends and relatives that everyone sympathised with them for the teenager's tragic death.