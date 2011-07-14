Cornwall charity ShelterBox sends aid to Ethiopia

Image caption The boxes contain a tent, plus survival equipment

A response team from the Cornwall-based charity ShelterBox is flying to drought-stricken Ethiopia.

A two-man team are flying out from the UK and 224 boxes of the charity's aid boxes are being sent from Dubai, where the Helston organisation has a store.

The aid is going to the Dolo Ado region, described as a triangle which borders Kenya and Somalia.

Extended drought has been causing a severe food crisis and 10m people are affected.

The ShelterBox team is due to arrive on Friday.

It has had to ask permission of the Ethiopian Government to enter the area.

In order to get boxes to those in the greatest need, volunteers embedded with other aid workers who have been been in the country for some 25 years are assisting.

The aid boxes contain a tent for groups of up to 10 people, plus a basic tool kit, blankets and other survival equipment, such as camping stoves and water purification tablets.