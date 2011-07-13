Cornwall Council pays school pupils £47k compensation

Compensation payments totalling £47,500 have been paid to school pupils in personal injury claims by Cornwall Council in the past financial year.

The largest single payment was for more than £30,000 paid to a student who fell from a workbench during a lecture.

Other settlements included £10,000 paid to someone who was hit by a stone, thrown by a child.

And £2,500 was paid for a splinter injury caused by sliding on a wooden bench.

The smallest payout was for £2,000 to a pupil who was accidentally hit by a ball kicked by a teaching assistant.

The details were released after a request under the Freedom of Information Act.