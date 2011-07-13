Cornwall unemployed claimant rise
- 13 July 2011
- From the section Cornwall
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The number of people claiming benefits in Cornwall has increased over the last year.
In the county, 8,075 people were out of work and claiming benefits last month compared to 7,374 in June 2010.
The Office for National Statistics figures showed 2.5% of the county's population are now claiming. The national equivalent rate was 3.7%.
The figures show Cornwall's rate had increased three times faster than the UK average over the past year.