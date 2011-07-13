Cornwall unemployed claimant rise

The number of people claiming benefits in Cornwall has increased over the last year.

In the county, 8,075 people were out of work and claiming benefits last month compared to 7,374 in June 2010.

The Office for National Statistics figures showed 2.5% of the county's population are now claiming. The national equivalent rate was 3.7%.

The figures show Cornwall's rate had increased three times faster than the UK average over the past year.