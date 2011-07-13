Police shoot 'vicious' dog in Praze an Beeble
A "dangerously out-of-control" dog has been shot dead by police firearms officers in Cornwall.
The shooting, in Praze an Beeble, near Camborne, on Tuesday, followed initial calls from the public about a "dangerous" dog worrying sheep.
Police tracked the dog down after receiving a further call at about 2130 BST describing a "vicious" Alsatian dog "jumping at the windows of a house".
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers had "no choice" but to shoot it.
A spokesman said: "On arrival officers found a dog which was dangerously out of control.
"Police firearms officers and a police dog handler came under attack from the dog, leaving them no choice but to shoot the animal."
The owner of the dog has been found.