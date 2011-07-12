Duke and Duchess visit Cornwall

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have visited Cornwall for a series of engagements.

Charles and Camilla started the day at the Eden Project in St Austell as its 10th birthday celebrations continue.

The royal couple visited the attraction's tropical biome to see plants that are collected from around the world.

They also attended a reception at the Eden Project meeting members of local community groups.

Eden Project founder Tim Smit said it was a great visit.

"They are incredibly friendly people. They are very supportive of Eden. The Prince was here in 2001 so he was seeing it after a ten year gap."

The royal couple then headed off on separate tours of the county with Prince Charles travelling to the Davidstow Creamery in north Cornwall.

His Royal Highness launched the Cornish firm's Diamond Jubilee cheese. Around three tonnes of the cheese has been made for the day of the visit.

It will be matured for 13 months before going on sale in the summer of 2013.

All proceeds of the cheese will go to the Prince's Countryside Fund.

Meanwhile the Duchess of Cornwall toured a retirement village in Liskeard called Passmore Edwards Court which offers affordable accommodation for the over-50s allowing them to remain independent.

Camilla also attended a celebration at the Cornwall Rural Community Council in recognition of the charity's 65 years.

Its aim is to "enable Cornish communities to be vibrant, sustainable and inclusive".

The Duke and Duchess were then reunited to open a new visitor centre and café at the Duchy Nursery in Lostwithiel.