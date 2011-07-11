Falmouth Coastguard gets international recognition

Falmouth Coastguard in Cornwall has received recognition for its international search and rescue work.

The International Maritime Organization praised Falmouth and Stavanger in Norway for "dedicated performances".

Sir Alan Massey of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said he was glad Falmouth's skills which "cross oceans" had been recognised.

The government is currently considering whether to reduce Falmouth's operating hours to day-time only.

Sir Alan said: "I'd like to congratulate all the staff in Falmouth. I know the work they do is highly regarded by mariners across the world and we are extremely proud."