Cornwall rented homes standards criticised

  • 12 April 2011

Half of the people who rent from private landlords in Cornwall are living in sub-standard properties, the council has said.

A survey of the private sector housing stock revealed cold and damp homes and tripping hazards.

The report also claimed it would cost about £637m to get privately-rented houses up to scratch.

The survey comes as the housing charity Shelter is calling on the government to clamp down on rogue landlords.

Maureen Brown has lived in a rented house in St Austell, mid Cornwall, for 18 years.

'I panic now'

She said: "The roof is leaking, it's asbestos. The bathroom window could fall out on anyone underneath. The kitchen sink is leaking.

"I am now diagnosed with Alzheimer's. I feel that if I move now from an area I know, it's going to get worse for me. I panic now."

Cornwall Council said it had successfully prosecuted her London-based landlady, but so far no improvements have been made.

Ruth Clarke, from the Cornwall Residential Landlords Association, said: "There are bad landlords out there. One of the aims of our association is to educate landlords so that they do know their responsibilities."

Housing Minister Grant Shapps said a balance needed to be struck between landlords and tenants rights and responsibilities.

It said current legislation delivered that balance but said the situation was under review in the medium term.

