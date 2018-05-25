Image copyright Cambridge Zero Carbon Society Image caption Enforcement officers evicted protesters one-by-one

Students protesting over fossil fuels have been evicted from a Cambridge University building by enforcement officers after a week-long sit-in.

Members of Cambridge Zero Carbon Society are in conflict with the university over its financial interests in the fossil fuel industry.

The university was granted a court order to forcibly remove 20 protesters.

A spokesman said the occupation had caused significant disruption for teaching and research support staff.

He said: "The university respects and upholds the right to peaceful and legal protest. This was an unauthorised occupation, and proportionate legal action was taken to bring it to a peaceful resolution."

A spokesperson for the activists said the protest had involved a "peaceful" occupation of the building.

"Today the university chose force and violence instead of engagement and negotiation," said the spokesperson.

"Students occupied Greenwich House because every democratic channel they have pursued over three years has been ignored."