Image caption The body of Edmundas Tamosauskas was found in the garden of a house on Creek Road in March

The death of a man found in a garden, which sparked a murder investigation, is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of murdering Edmundas Tamosauskas at a house in Creek Road in March, Cambridgeshire, on 18 April.

Police said the 42-year-old sustained "significant head trauma", but the exact cause of death is still unknown.

Those arrested have been released with no further action to be taken.

Confirming Mr Tamosauskas's death has been deemed non-suspicious, a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "If the coroner's file - which includes extra forensics - brings up anything of concern, then this position can obviously be reviewed."