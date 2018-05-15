Image copyright PA Image caption Michael "Kit" Carson denies all charges against him

A former youth football coach and scout accused of sexually abusing boys under the age of 16 will face a trial after denying all charges against him.

Michael "Kit" Carson, 74, of St Bartholomew's Court, Cambridge, has worked for Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cambridge United.

He denied 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity when he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was released on bail.

Mr Carson will next appear in court on 20 July for an administrative hearing. A trial date has not yet been set.

The alleged offences happened between 1978 and 2009.

Mr Carson was arrested last year as part of an investigation into historical child sex abuse in Cambridgeshire.