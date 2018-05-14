Image caption Two 15-year-old boys were arrested after the stabbings

Two teenage boys have been stabbed in the centre of Cambridge.

Police were called after "reports of violence" in Sidney Street, at about 19:40 BST on Sunday.

Two boys, aged 13 and 16, were treated in hospital for serious injuries but have since been released, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.

The Labour MP for Cambridge, Daniel Zeichner, described the stabbings as "shocking".

"It is not something that is common in Cambridge and I hope that it remains that way," he said.

"The growing trends in knife and violent crime is a real concern for communities across the country."

He added he was "confident" police were doing their best "to meet growing and new challenges".

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to the incident.